Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy, 30-Minute Pasta Has Proteins, Greens, & A Whole Lot of Flavor

When you’re hankering for a truly appetizing Italian dish, the only person to turn to is Giada De Laurentiis — and in the new year, she’s bringing out some scrumptious new pasta dishes for everyone to enjoy.

On Jan 14, Laurentiis shared a photo of one of her most delicious (and simple) pasta dishes to her professional Instagram cooking account, @thegiadzy. She shared it with the caption, “We love a complete-meal pasta that brings on the protein, the greens, and the Parm, of course – and this chicken broccoli rabe pasta fits the bill!”

With a prepping and cooking time of only 15 minutes each, it’s no wonder that Laurentiis claims it to be one of her favorite dishes. She says the broccoli rabe, or “rapini” is one of her favorite vegetables in Italian dishes for its “sharp flavor.”

The pasta recipe only calls for some kitchen ingredient staples like olive oil, shallots, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, to name a few. The simple recipe starts like any other pasta dish — boiling a big pot of seasoned water.

Now, there are a bit more ingredients in play considering you need to focus on the pasta, greens, and chicken — but it all comes together when you literally put it all together with a light sauce.

If your mouths are watering just as much as ours are, get the Chicken And Broccoli Rabe Pasta recipe here.

And if you’re like the rest of us, you crave Laurentiis’ Italian dishes daily, so treat yourself to one of her classic cookbooks: Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita

