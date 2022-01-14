This Store-Bought Cookie Dough Hack Will Make You Feel Like a Pro Baker

If you’re anything like us, then you baked about a thousand cookies in December. All that measuring, mixing, and dish washing, left us burnt out, but there’s one thing that remains: our daily cookie cravings. Luckily, store-bought cookie dough exists. But when we’re craving something beyond the plain chocolate chip or sugar cookies that can be made from store-bought cookie dough, do we have to haul out the stand mixer? No! There are tons of ways to hack your store-bought cookie dough, and these creme brulee sugar cookies from AllRecipes on TikTok are one of the tastiest versions we’ve seen.

Creme brulee is one of the best desserts we’ve ever had – a creamy, rich vanilla custard topped with sugar that’s bruleed with a blow torch or under the broiler until it becomes caramelized and crisp enough to crack with a spoon. Combine that with sugar cookies and you’ve obviously got a winner on your hands. Even better? With this recipe, you don’t need to make custard or cookies from scratch. All you need is a prepared box of vanilla pudding mix (or even just some vanilla pudding cups), and a tube of store-bought sugar cookie dough.

The first step is simply slicing the cookie dough into rounds, placing them on a parchment or Silpat-lined baking sheet, and baking. Then, take the cookies out of the oven, and before they have a chance to cool down, you’ll use a spoon to press down the center, so there’s a little depression in the middle.

Then, you want to fill that depression with vanilla pudding, and sprinkle some granulated sugar on top of that. Break out your trusty culinary blow torch, and start melting the sugar. You’ll know it’s ready when it’s turned slightly golden brown, and when the sugar granules have mostly melted.

The end result is a chewy in the middle, crispy-edged sugar cookie with a creamy filling and a crackly, sugared top. No one would ever guess that you didn’t actually have to measure flour, roll out dough, or stir a slowly simmering custard to make these sweet treats.

