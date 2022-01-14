These Cult Favorite Costco Cookies Are Back In Stores In Select Locations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we start planning out a Costco trip, it’s important that we make a list. Otherwise, it’s just too easy to load our carts with items we never planned on buying. The first item on our list? “Anything from the Costco bakery section.” That way, when we end up coming home with cakes, muffins, and cookies, we can say hey – they were on the list! The latest must add to cart item? Costco’s raspberry crumble cookies, which are back in select stores for a limited time.

We were first alerted to the return of these cult-favorite cookies by CostcoHotFinds on Instagram, who always has the best scoop on new and returning Costco favorites.

The base of the treats is a buttery sugar cookie. In the center, there’s a generous dollop of raspberry preserves, and that’s sprinkled with a buttery crumble topping and powdered sugar.

These cookies are the perfect accompaniment to a cup of strong black tea (we love PG Tips) or coffee, or you could go classic with a glass of milk.

CostcoHotFinds put their own spin on the cookies, warming them up in the air fryer and then topping them with ice cream. Apparently when you warm them up, they taste just like homemade (or even better, depending on your baking skills!).

Costco doesn’t ship their cookies, so you’ll need a Costco membership to get your hands on a pack of these raspberry crumble cookies, which come in a package of 12 for $9.99.

If you’re worried that you won’t be able to finish all 12 cookies before they go stale (who are you?), then you’ll be happy know that they apparently freeze beautifully. That’s also good to know if you love these cookies as much as we do – you can buy a few packs and store them in the freezer to have on hand the next time a craving hits.

