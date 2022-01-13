Costco Has an Amazing Deal on One of Giada De Laurentiis’ Go-To Cocktail Ingredients

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As kids, our favorite part of going out to a restaurant was ordering a Shirley Temple – with extra cherries, of course. And though we loved those neon red, super-sweet maraschino cherries when we were little, these days, the cloying sweetness gets to be a bit much, and let’s be honest – they don’t even really taste like cherries. That’s why we love Luxardo cherries. We’re in good company: Giada De Laurentiis uses Luxardo cherries in her recipes, too. But these luxurious cherries come with a large price tag. So when we heard that two-packs of Luxardo cherries were being sold at Costco for a major steal, we had to spread the word.

The first time we had a cocktail with a Luxardo cherry in it instead of a regular maraschino, it changed everything. Luxardo cherries are cherries candied in Luxardo marasca cherry syrup, which has a sweet-tart cherry flavor. The cherries themselves retain their dark purple-red color, and instead of being a ball of mush, they actually have a bit of bite to them. The syrup itself is full of flavor, too, and it can be used as an ingredient in cocktails or even as a drizzle over ice cream or pound cake – it’s that good.

Luxardo cherries usually cost more than $20 a jar (on Amazon, they’re $22.99), but according to TikTok user kalia_hendricks, Costco is currently selling 2-packs of Luxardo cherries for just $29.

You’ll need a Costco membership to take advantage of the deal, and it looks like it’s currently in-store only. If you don’t have a Costco membership, but you’re still curious, it’s worth getting a jar of Luxardo cherries on Amazon to try. Once you taste one, you won’t want to go back to the fake, fluorscent version.

Courtesy of Luxardo.

Luxardo Gourmet Maraschino Cherries $22.99

Another option? Amarena cherries. They’re very similar, and are packed in an equally delicious syrup. De Laurentiis uses Amarena cherries, too, like in the topping for her cannoli cheesecake. You can get a jar on Amazon, but it’s also worth checking your local Trader Joe’s for their affordable version.

Courtesy of Fabbri.

Amarena Fabbri Wild Cherries in Syrup $9.84

From an Old Fashioned to a Shirley Temple, any drink will taste better when you upgrade your cherries.

