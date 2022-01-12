Bobby Flay Says This Is One Cookbook Every Baker Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we think of Bobby Flay, we usually think of savory Southwestern-inspired dishes (like his green chili queso mashed potatoes), barbecue, and the Italian seafood he’s serving at his new restaurant Amalfi. Oh, and his giant, fluffy Maine Coon cats Nacho and Stella. What we don’t think of is baked goods. But much like us, when winter’s chill comes around in full swing, Flay starts baking. He just shared a baking cookbook recommendation on Instagram, and based on the photo, it’s proof that even non-bakers can find success with this culinary manual.

The book in question? Tartine: A Classic Revisited, the baking cookbook from the famous San Francisco bakery. The book was a winner of the 2020 IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) Award for Best Cookbook, and it has 4.7 out of 5 stars from 1,101 reviews on Amazon. But what really sold us on the book was the picture Flay shared on Instagram of his attempt at making Tartine’s famous morning buns. They’re flaky, layered, and dusted with sugar, and the image had us wanting to lick our screen. Gross, but that’s just how tasty they look!

Courtesy of Chronicle Books.

Here’s what Flay has to say about the recipe. “They’re caramelized crispy on the outside and buttery smooth on the inside. It’s essentially a croissant dough sprinkled with cinnamon, sugar and orange zest, rolled, cut into buns and baked in muffin tins.”

If you’re a fan of croissants, kouign amman, and other flaky, buttery pastries, chances are you’ll go gaga for Tartine’s morning buns. The recipe takes time – as with other laminated doughs, there’s a lot of rolling, folding, and resting of dough that needs to happen to make the recipe work. But the end results are undeniable – just look at Flay’s photo!

The Tartine cookbook would make a great Valentine’s Day gift for bakers, or if you’re a baker, a box of homemade morning buns is a pretty fantastic gift, too.

But you don’t have to take our word for it – just listen to Flay. “If you have a lazy weekend make this dough and bake these buns! Your kitchen will smell insanely good and congratulations…you’ll have a new sweet addiction.” We’re sold!

