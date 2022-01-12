Martha Stewart’s Red Lentil Stew Is Warm, Cozy & Packed With Superfoods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever the temps drop, we start doing two things: hiding under the covers where it’s warm every chance we get, and transitioning to an all-soup diet. It’s not something we do on purpose, it’s just that nothing warms us up from the inside out quite like a soup, chowder, or stew. And while we love chicken noodle soup and boeuf bourguignon as much as the next gal, sometimes we’re craving a new meal. So when we read Martha Stewart’s recipe for golden dal with gingered tomatoes, which is packed with red lentils, colorful veggies, and spices, we knew we had to try it.

Stewart’s stew is packed with ingredients that will help you feel your best this winter. It calls for carrots, orange bell peppers, golden beets, and any of your other favorite orange and yellow vegetables, which are packed with vitamins like Vitamin A and Vitamin C, along with protein and fiber-packed red lentils (masoor dal), and ground turmeric and ginger, which are anti-inflammatories.

The lentils are cookied with turmeric and vegetables for about 45 minutes, until the lentils have broken down and the vegetables are tender. Red lentils break down quite a bit when they’re cooked, giving the stew a creamy, rich body.

To finish the stew, ginger, shallots, and cumin seeds are sizzled in a pan, and the tomatoes are added for a couple of minutes just until they begin to release their juices. Add the tomatoes to the top of each bowl of stew, and garnish with yogurt and mint. It’s a hearty, healthy, and most important, totally delicious meal, and it’s ready in just an hour.

