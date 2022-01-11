Dole Issues Recall on Salads Sold at Walmart, ALDI, Kroger & More Over Listeria Concerns

Less one month after Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled more than 180 varieties of packaged salad due to listeria concerns, Dole has issued another salad recall, this time on salad mixtures containing iceberg lettuce produced at their facilities in Ohio and California. The company voluntarily recalled dozens of types of prepackaged salad for “possible health risk” from listeria, the Jan. 7 notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website states.

“This voluntary recall notification is being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes,” the notice states.

Products being recalled include several mixed salads under not only the Dole brand but also Walmart’s Marketside brand, ALDI’s Little Salad Bar, and President’s Choice. Other affected store brand include Kroger and H-E-B, USA Today reports.

The recalled salad items from the Springfield, OH facility have a product code beginning with a “W” and a “Best If Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9 They were distributed to 25 states, including New York, Tennessee, Alabama and more. These salads were also distributed throughout Canadian provinces, including New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

As for the recalled salad items from the Soledad, CA facility, they have a product code starting with “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8. The salads were distributed to 30 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and more. They were also distributed to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan Canadian provinces.

A total of 72 varieties of packaged salads are included in the recall, TODAY reports.

“No other Dole products, including fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume,” the notice adds.

According to the FDA, healthy individuals infected with Listeria may suffer short-term symptoms, like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. So far, Dole reports zero illnesses tied to the recalled products. Should you have a recalled item, the FDA advises to throw said item out and not eat it.

Consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT.

For more information, including the full list of recalled products, visit the FDA’s website.