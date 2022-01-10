Target Is Selling 2 Cute Dash Waffle Makers for Valentine’s Day

This time last year, a certain kitchen appliance brand went viral on TikTok — and since, it’s only gotten increasingly popular among waffle lovers. We’re, of course, talking about the best-selling New York-based startup brand Dash, which sells everything from mini rice cookers and air fryers to — our personal favorite — waffle makers. And Target, which sells all kinds of Dash appliances, has recently stocked up on the latter. More specifically, they’re now selling two too-adorable waffle makers for Valentine’s Day: one that’s heart-shaped and another that prints exes and ohs on your waffles.

Appropriately available in red and pink, the Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker has to be the cutest appliances to hit Target shelves since, well, last Valentine’s Day. As its name suggests, the Heart waffle maker makes snack-sized, heart-shaped waffles in minutes. The appliance features a 4-inch nonstick cooking surface for easy cleaning. Plus, due to its small size, you can easily store it in cabinets and drawers.

Similarly, the Dash XOXO Waffle Maker boasts a nonstick cooking surface for quick and easy cleaning. It’s also small in size, at 5 inches by 2.8 inches. However, this particular appliance punches exes and oh’s into your mini waffles, making for a super-sweet and delicious meal to kick off your Valentine’s Day? Breakfast will take just minutes to make — and your S.O. will be none the wiser.

