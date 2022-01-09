Feel like Royalty With Ina Garten’s Simple & Fruity Gin-Based Drink for Beginners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we’re making 2022 a healthy new year for ourselves, it’s essential to treat yourself every once in a while to a fruity little drink. Whether it’s after a long workday or you need an extra something-something for you on your self-care day, a little drink can be what you need. Now, while we’re used to the adding flavor to our salads, it’s time for her to add some fruity flavor to a classic.

Have you heard of a gimlet? It’s a classic cocktail made of gin and limes. Now if that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, Ina Garten switched it up by making a Pomegranate Gimlet.

While pomegranates are in season for the winter months, treat yourself to this beginner-level cocktail.

Garten recommends getting the usuals like limes and Tanqueray gin. But she recommends adding ingredients like Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice and pomegranate seeds, to name a few.

The drink recipe starts by combining multiple ingredients in a large pitcher and ends by garnishing it, respectively. Something Garten says to keep in mind is to place the martini glasses in the freezer about an hour before serving to your guests.

Get Garten’s Pomegranate Gimlet drink recipe here.

This recipe is in the iconic cookbook Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook on Amazon. For a limited time, the physical copy of the cookbook is nearly 50 percent off — so start off 2022 right by treating yourself to the fullest.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $19.00, originally $35.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: