Make Your Home Feel Like Spring With This Sunny Scone & Tea Combination from Martha Stewart

It may be colder than imaginable outside, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it feel like summer inside — with the help of Martha Stewart.

On Jan 8, Stewart posted a delicious photo of scones with the caption, “These sunny lemon scones feature a double dose of lemony flavor both in the dough and in the lemon drizzle. They’re perfect for breakfast or to enjoy as a treat in the afternoon with a cup of tea.”

With a prep time of only 30 minutes, you and your family can start the day with these lemon scones in less than two hours. Creating these delicate treats only requires some basic ingredients like all-purpose flour, lemon zest, large eggs, and salt, to name a few.

This simple, five-step recipe starts by combining the sugar and lemon zest together, and ending on drizzling the homemade glaze over the cooled-down scones.

Make it feel like springtime in the depth of winter when you take a bite into these sunny scones. Or if you want it as an afternoon snack, Stewart herself recommends pairing it with tea. But not just any tea, try pairing it with an equally summer-themed drink, the Red Iced Tea.

Made with orange, lemon, and fresh mint, this sinfully sweet tea will become your go-to, along with these scones.

Get Martha Stewart’s Lemon Scones recipe and Red Iced Tea recipe here.

And if you want a wider array of fruit desserts, treat yourself to Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book on Amazon.

