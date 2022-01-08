Giada De Laurentiis’ New Gluten-Free Pancake Recipe Will Be The Newest Addition to Your Breakfast Repertoire

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re starting off 2022 on a healthy note, between the exercise goals and new, nutritious recipes. To kick off our new healthier lifestyle, we have our eyes set on Giada De Laurentiis’ new Quinoa Pancakes recipe. On Jan 8, De Laurentiis posted a picture of some mouth-watering pancakes to her page @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “Verified Kicking off the weekend with @Giadadelaurentiis’ quinoa pancakes! Sometimes, pancakes leave us feeling stuffed and sluggish – but these gluten-free, quinoa-studded flapjacks couldn’t be more opposite.”

That’s right, we already love quinoa, but we can tell we’re already going to love this new breakfast recipe. With a total time of less than 30 minutes, his gluten-free pancake recipe is the perfect addition to your family’s breakfast repertoire. While the recipe may call for a plethora of ingredients, it’s super easy to tackle as a beginner.

Speaking of ingredients, some of the main ones to snag are quinoa, vanilla extract, oat flour, and dairy-free yogurt, to name a few. And while there are a lot of ingredients, there are only a few steps to perfect the recipe. You start by whisking together a few of the ingredients and then, before flipping your flapjacks; you just brush them all with oil.

Get De Laurentiis’ Quinoa Pancakes recipe here.

And snag some more healthy, hearty meals from De Laurentiis’ latest cookbook. Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing Inside and Out is available on Amazon for 40 percent off for a limited time.

Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out $19.48, originally $32.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: