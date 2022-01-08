Ina Garten’s Online Exclusive Salad Recipe is Perfect For Beginner Chefs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One thing we love about the Barefoot Contessa is that she has a magical touch for making seemingly basic dishes become an explosion of flavor. Whether it’s a seasonal salad or a quick chicken dish, Ina Garten’s knack for bringing flavor inspires us with every dish. This time around, we’re fantasizing about this Tomato and Avocado Salad.

Despite tomatoes being in season from May to Oct, avocados are always in season and it’s not like tomatoes are too hard to find at your local grocer! Obviously, the recipe calls for avocados and tomatoes, but it also calls for ingredients like arugula, olive oil, and red onions, to name a few.

This salad recipe takes less than eight steps to create, from starting with pouring lemon juice into the mixing bowl and ending by checking your seasonings.

Whether you’re a professional chef or this is the first-ever recipe you want to achieve, this recipe is almost fool-proof. Besides the delicious and savory flavor, this recipe is so simple that anyone can achieve it!

Plus, it can work with any meal plan you have, from meal prepping for the week, or serving the entire family in one go.

Get the online-exclusive Tomato & Avocado Salad recipe here.

And despite this being only available online, you can learn more easy-to-recreate recipes from one of Garten’s classic cookbooks from 2012. The iconic cookbook Barefoot Contessa Foolproof: Recipes You Can Trust is available on Amazon, currently over 50 percent off.

