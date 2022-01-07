Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your eyes and swear you’re in a restaurant.

The soups were first featured in an Instagram post by CostcoHotFinds. And they’re not your basic chicken noodle. Most of the varieties come in a two-pack, so you’ll get multiple servings, and they’re super convenient for busy weeknights when you don’t have time to cook something from scratch. It’s also nice if you don’t like leftovers, because when making soup from scratch it always seems like we then have to eat that same soup for dinner every night for a week. Some of the heat-and-eat soups available at Costco right now include:

Kirkland Broccoli Cheddar Soup, $8.49

Cedar Lane Organic Chopped vegetable & Barley Soup, $9.99

Ivar’s Loaded Baked Potato Soup, $8.99

Harry’s Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, $10.69

Ivar’s Clam Chowder, $10.49

Blount King Crab and Corn Chowder, $10.49

Kirkland Lobster Bisque, $7.49

You can even get some of them, like Ivar’s Loaded Baked Potato Soup, when shopping for groceries on Costco’s website.

Courtesy of Costco.

Nothing beats a hot bowl of soup on a cold night. Just don’t forget to pair your soup with something yummy for dipping, like grilled cheese for your tomato soup, oyster crackers for your clam chowder, and maybe some copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits for the King Crab and Corn Chowder. You can probably find all of the ingredients you need at, you guessed it, Costco!

