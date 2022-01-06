Martha Stewart Is Opening Her Very First Restaurant This Spring – Here’s What We Know

Do you love Martha Stewart? Have you always wanted to go to Paris – the Paris Las Vegas hotel and casino, that is? Then we have we got the perfect vacation for you. This spring, Martha Stewart is opening her very first restaurant inside the Paris in Las Vegas. It’s called The Bedford by Martha Stewart, and it’s named after the lifestyle icon’s farm house in Beford, New York.

Stewart joins a number of other celebrity chefs to open restaurants in Las Vegas. Bobby Flay‘s Mesa Grill used to be in Caesar’s Palace, and his new Italian seafood restaurant Amalfi just opened in its place. Giada De Laurentiis has Pronto by Giada, also in Caesar’s Palace, and Giada, located inside The Cromwell Hotel. In the Paris, The Bedford will join Gordon Ramsay Steak and Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump a Paris. Basically, if you love television in general, chances are there’s a star you love with a restaurant on the strip these days, and we’re excited Stewart is finally joining in on the fun.

Stewart’s restaurant will seat 194 guests, in a dining room that “draws inspiration from Martha’s country farmhouse, where she brings the outdoors in.” It won’t be too fancy – according to the restaurant website, it will have a casual dress code, an American menu, and will be relatively affordable.

Apparently, the menu will be inspired by “how she lives and entertains in her own home,” and will feature produce from the Las Vegas Farmer’s Market, meats from D’Artagnan, Roe Caviar, fruit from Frog Hollow Farm, and cheeses from Jasper Hill Farm and Vermont Creamery, along with other favorites of Stewart. That really does sound like what she eats at home. Judging by her Instagram account, Stewart eats caviar with the frequency that most of us eat granola bars.

The restaurant is slated to open this spring, and considering how popular Stewart is, we can only imagine reservations will sell out as soon as they’re available. Keep an eye out and an ear to the ground so you can book a table for yourself when they start being accepted.

