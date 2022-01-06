Costco Just Added a Savory Pastry to Its Bakery Section & It’s a Total Dupe for This Starbucks Menu Item

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanks to an abundance of Christmas Nespresso and Keurig gifting, it seems like lots of folks we know are staying in and making their own coffee at home most mornings this winter. But the appeal of a hot breakfast sandwich is tempting enough that sometimes, even after making coffee at home, we still slink out to Starbucks for a drive-thru breakfast. But it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s because Costco is selling a savory breakfast pastry that tastes just like Starbucks’ ham and cheese croissants, but you can buy four of them in a pack for just $7.99 and have breakfast at home for most of your work week. Costco also sometimes has a deal where you can mix and match two pastry containers for the price of one, so you might even be able to score two packs for that price, depending on your local Costco.

The pastries were discovered and shared by CostcoHotFinds. In a video on Instagram, they show just how crispy, cheesy, and satisfying the pastries are, especially when you reheat them in the air fryer (though a regular toaster oven would do a nice job, too).

Courtesy of Dash.

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer $59.99 Buy now Sign Up

Each pastry has a flaky, buttery exterior that the account says tastes just like Costco’s croissants, another cult favorite bakery item. The inside is filled with mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and diced ham. With all that protein, you don’t even need an egg – but these would probably be great with a fried egg placed on top, or served with scrambled eggs. Pair with a cup of coffee from your Keurig, and you won’t need to go anywhere in the morning.

Courtesy of Keurig.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $89.99 Buy now Sign Up

Commenters on the video on Instagram pointed out that they taste just like the Starbucks ham and cheese croissants (that’s good news if your local Starbucks has been out of them due to the supply chain shortages). They’re definitely satisfying enough to quell your drive-thru breakfast urge, and they’re a lot more affordable, too (especially when you factor in gas money!).

If that sounds good to you, just take your Costco membership card to your local store and pick up a four pack of ham and cheese pastries to help you make it through the mornings all week.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls

