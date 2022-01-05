Giada De Laurentiis Is Sharing Her Favorite Healthy Comfort Food Recipes For the New Year

This time of year we’re often looking to revamp our lives. Whether that means we’re organizing our house from top to bottom or finally cleaning out the produce drawer so we can pack it full of colorful, fresh ingredients, we’re ready to treat our minds, homes, and bodies with reverence and respect. That means we’re totally going for cozy comfort food, while still making sure our nutritional needs are met, and it turns out that television star and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is totally on the same page.

This year, instead of doing some sort of punishing cleanse, De Laurentiis and her blog Giadzy are focusing on meals that are nourishing to the body and the soul, meaning they pack in serious nutrition and serious comfort in every bite. If you’re looking for recipe inspiration in your own new year’s journey, check out these tasty, cozy, and veggie-packed meals from Giada De Laurentiis.

Halibut with Olive Relish

If you’re looking to add more lean fish to your diet, this halibut recipe will win you over. The fish is crispy on the outside, tender and flaky on the inside, and is topped with a flavor-packed olive relish that also pairs well with grilled chicken or shrimp.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Giada’s Green Chicken Chili

Loaded with chicken, beans, veggies, and greens, this hearty chili has all the fuel you need to stay warm and cozy on cold winter nights.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

One-Pot Loaded Chicken Stew

Cooking nutritious meals from scratch doesn’t have to mean dirtying every dish in your cupboard. This satisfying chicken stew is made in one pot (use a Dutch oven for maximum cozy vibes), so you have more time to spend enjoying dinner instead of cleaning.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Giada’s Simple Italian Salad

Never underestimate the power of a well-made, simple salad to brighten up a meal. Winter greens like radicchio and endive are in their prime right now, and peppery arugula is always a more exciting salad choice than bland mixed greens. The simple lemon dressing makes this a versatile side dish, and it works well as a bed for baked salmon, grilled chicken, or seared tofu cubes, too.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Acqua Pazza (Spicy Sea Bass)

Succulent sea bass has a luxurious texture and a mild, meaty flavor. Pair it with a zesty tomato sauce, and you’ve got a bright and nutritious winter dinner on your hands.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

White Beans and Tuscan Kale

Beans are so underrated, especially since they make such great comfort food. This white bean and Tuscan kale dish gets creamy and dreamy after a long simmer with garlic, sage, and olive oil, making your kitchen smell heavenly. It’s also loaded with vegetarian protein, and has plenty of fiber thanks to both the beans and the kale.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Sheet Pan Parmesan Shrimp and Veggies

This classic De Laurentiis recipe is worth bringing out again in the new year. After all, what’s more delicious (or easier) than roasting shrimp and veggies together on a sheet pan, then sprinkling them with Parmesan and a spritz of lemon juice?

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

