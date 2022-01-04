Martha Stewart’s Easy Beef Chili Features a Sweet Secret Ingredient

Y’all, it’s cold out there. And while we have our hands covered, warming them on ceramic mugs filled to the brim with piping-hot hot toddies and marshmallow-topped hot cocoa, it’s our stomach’s turn. That’s where Martha Stewart and her belly-warming, easy-to-make comfort food dishes come in to play — more specifically, her Easy Beef Chili dish. The recipe not only features ground beef, fresh jalapeños, juicy fire-roasted tomatoes and chili powder, but also a secret sweet ingredient you’ve likely never thought to sprinkle into your chili.

“This is our tried-and-true back-pocket chili recipe,” Stewart writes on Instagram. “A few ingredients make this chili really spectacular.”

For Stewart’s bean-less Easy Beef Chili, grab your Dutch Oven and, in it, combine a couple pounds of ground beef (or ground pork or turkey) with onions, garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, tomato paste and — the unexpected ingredient — cocoa powder. But don’t use too much! A couple tablespoons will do to unlock a new depth of flavor.

Once those ingredients have cooked for long enough — and filled your kitchen with a delicious, drool-inducing aroma — add the tomatoes and broth and let the chili continue to cook for another half hour.

“Enjoy it on its own, over nachos, or stuffed into roasted peppers,” Stewart recommends.

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

