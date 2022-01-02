Ina Garten’s Flavorful Salad Is The Perfect Go-To Lunch For the New Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing the Barefoot Contessa knows, it’s how to spice up and add flavor to typical recipes. This time around, Ina Garten may have solved our seasonal question of what our go-to lunch will be when we don’t want to go outside and face the freezing cold for take-out. The long-awaited answer? Her ever-so iconic and super healthy Winter Slaw.

Whether you’re cooking for the whole family or meal planning for the next week or so, this meal will please everyone who tried it. Perfect for beginners wanting to push themselves or the expert looking to chill at lunchtime, you can’t go wrong with this slaw.

The Winter Slaw has an array of ingredients like kale leaves, Brussel sprouts, black pepper, and cranberries, to name a few. And the recipe only calls for three steps, so you can easily get it done during your lunch break.

It starts by slicing the kale, Brussels sprouts, and radicchio crosswise and then ends the recipe by adding an array of savory spices and homemade vinaigrette. She also says you can serve it cold or at room temperature.

You can check out Garten’s Winter Slaw recipe on her website here.

This exact recipe can also be found in one of her best-selling cookbooks, Make It Ahead: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, which is available on Amazon.

But if you’re looking for more of her soulful food, Garten’s newest cookbook is a staple on any cook’s shelves. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook is also available on Amazon!

Happy cooking!

