Martha Stewart’s One-Step Salad Recipe Is Said to Bring ‘Good Luck’ If You Eat It On This Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With any new year, new changes come about. Whether it be a change in attitude or a change in diet, it’s always good to be prepared. And with Martha Stewart constantly showing amazing recipes, it’s hard not to feel a little motivated to eat healthier. As a new year treat, she shared a recipe of a Black-Eyed-Pea-Salad with Celery that’s said to bring you good luck if you eat it on New Year’s Day.

On Dec 30, Stewart shared a photo of the delicious salad with the caption, “We’re game to try anything that promises good fortune—and that includes embracing the southern tradition of eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. For a really fresh start, scoop up this easy, zesty side dish, that takes black-eyed peas into fresh, crunchy territory.”

So we can eat this delicious meal and get good luck if we eat it on New Year’s? Where’s the catch? (There is none, don’t worry.)

This one-step recipe calls for an array of ingredients like red onion, black-eyed peas, celery, parsley, and some more delicious additives.

This recipe only takes 20 minutes, with half of that time being dedicated to soaking the onions in vinegar. Then do a couple more things and Voila! Good luck in a bowl.

Get the Black-Eyed-Pea-Salad with Celery recipe on Stewart’s site here.

And to start 2022 right by treating yourself with Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes on Amazon.

Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes $26 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

