Martha Stewart’s Champagne Hack Turns Your NYE Bubbly Into Dessert, Too

This NYE, why drink your bubbly and eat your dessert separately, when you can sip your dessert the Martha Stewart way? From whipping up quick-and-easy weeknight dinners with six ingredients or less to utilizing store-bought ingredients in her tiramisu recipe, Stewart is no stranger to dinner and dessert shortcuts in the kitchen. And the same applies to her cocktail recipes — like her NYE-appropriate Sorbet Spritzers, which combines dry sparkling wine with a hearty scoop of fruity sorbet.

“Toasting to happy endings and new beginnings is what New Year’s Eve gatherings are all about,” Stewart writes on Instagram. “This drink-meets-dessert idea captures that sentiment, and to say it’s a cinch is an understatement.”

Stewart’s Sorbet Spritzer requires just two ingredients: your choice of dry sparkling wine (we like Prosecco brut), and your favorite fruit sorbet (Stewart recommends Talenti Roman Raspberry sorbet, which you can buy at Target, or citrus-flavored sorbet, like Ciao Bella Sicilian Blood Orange and Lemon).

Simply place a generous scoop of sorbet into your wine glasses, and slowly pour your Prosecco atop. That’s it!

“As it melts, it will make your glass, your night, and possibly your whole next year just a little sweeter,” Stewart writes.

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

