Giada De Laurentiis’ Fave NYE Cocktail Is a Fizzy Prosecco Cocktail Called Sbagliato

To ring in the new year this weekend, we’re giving our glass of bubbly Prosecco a bit of an Italian twist by making one of Giada De Laurentiis‘ favorite NYE cocktails: the Negroni Sbagliato. And while “Sbagliato” may mean “mistake” in Italian, when you taste it, it’ll feel like anything but.

“During the holidays, one of my favorite festive, fun fizzy drinks is a Negroni Sbagliato,” De Laurentiis says, adding that, according to legend, a bartender at the famous Milan hot-spot Bar Basso meant to grab gin to make a Negroni — but instead grabbed Prosecco. “And I think it’s the best mistake ever made.”

To make De Laurentiis’ Negroni Sbagliatom you’ll need just four ingredients: Campari, sweet vermouth, bitters and, of course, Prosecco.

Simply gently mix in your glass 1-1/2 ounces of the campari and vermouth with 2 ounces of both bitters and Prosecco — and enjoy. It’s really that easy! The difficult part? Choosing exactly which glass you’ll sip down one (or two!) servings of this delicious Italian cocktail in.

Sure, a tall glass works; but we prefer to break out the fancy champagne flutes. (It’s New Year’s Eve, after all!) One of our favorite affordable sets (and one that’ll arrive on your doorstep just in time for your NYE festivities if you order ASAP) is the Lenox Tuscany Classics four-piece flute set on Amazon. As one of Amazon’s highest-rated champagne flute sets, the glasses are all crafted from full-lead crystal and look absolutely pristine.

Nordstrom also sells absolutely divine flutes made of leaded crystal, like this set of two Irish Lace flutes by Waterford. The best part is you can place your order and pick them up directly from a Nordstrom store nearest you.

Get the full recipe for De Laurentiis’ Negroni Sbagliato at Giadzy.

“It’s a really well-balanced cocktail that’s perfectly bitter and sweet at once — not to mention, it only takes 20 seconds to whip up,” De Laurentiis writes.

