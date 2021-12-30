Ina Garten Uses This Unexpected Ingredient to Pack Her Grilled Cheese With Flavor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you think you know how to make the perfect grilled cheese, then BAM! Ina Garten just dropped a new ingredient that’ll up the ante for our usual grilled cheese concoctions — but it’s a rather odd ingredient. On Dec 22, the Food Network posted a video to YouTube of Garten showing off her unique grilled cheese recipe. Why is it so unique? Well, she slathers chutney all over it.

With any grilled cheese, you, of course, need the cheese (and Gartner divulged her favorite is sharp Vermont cheddar!) It’s a usual grilled cheese recipe until she whips out the confusing, yet delicious, chutney ingredient. For this recipe, she’s using mango chutney for its “sweet and savory” flavor.

She then cooks it in a panini pan and then you have a fast, mouth-watering lunch. Then Garten cuts her creation in half on camera and we swear, our mouths dropped at how amazing it looked.

So, let’s talk about the chutney for a minute. Chutney is a spicy condiment made of fruits or vegetables. But added to it are an array of spices and sugar for that extra kick. The exact one she uses in the video is the Stonewall Kitchen Mango Chutney, available on Amazon.

Courtesy of Stonewall Kitchen Stonewall Kitchen.

Stonewall Kitchen Mango Chutney $10.70 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

You can find a step-by-step recipe for her Cheddar & Chutney Grilled Cheese recipe on the Food Network site here.

And while you’re putting the chutney in your shopping cart, snag Garten’s classic cookbook, Barefoot Contessa at Home: Everyday Recipes You’ll Make Over and Over Again.

Barefoot Contessa at Home: Everyday Recipes You'll Make Over and Over Again $17.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: