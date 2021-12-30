Ina Garten’s Skillet-Roasted Chicken Is the One-Pan Comfort Dish You Need This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Baby, it’s cold outside, and we don’t want to deal with it. Instead of trekking through the cold for some cold food, why not treat yourself to some Ina Garten comfort food? On Dec 28, the Food Network posted a video of the Barefoot Contessa showing off how she makes one of her classic beginner dishes: the Skillet-Roasted Chicken and Potatoes.

“Chicken and potatoes, what’s not to like?” — that’s what Garten said when she talked about her classic dish, and we have to agree.

In the video, she first shows you how to apply the chicken to the skillet, all details included for roasting it evenly. She then goes through the list of ingredients for cooking it to perfection and how you can do it all in one skillet. So cleaning up has never looked so easy before!

Garten then shows how to cook the potato part of the recipe and that’s when the magic really happens.

This recipe is perfect for the beginner wanting to push themselves further to the expert wanting to go back to the basics. Of course, you’ll need bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, and Yukon gold potatoes, since they’re the key to this recipe.

However, while the recipe calls for certain spices like thyme, parsley, and Dijon, to name a few, this is your chance to think creatively and let your cooking imagination do the talking.

Get Garten’s Skillet-Roasted Chicken and Potatoes recipe here.

And if you’re still hungry for more Garten dishes, maybe it’s time to treat yourself to her cookbook, Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook on Amazon.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $19.00, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

