The Food Trends That Will Be Huge in 2022

After spending 2020 baking bread and ordering our weight in Nashville hot chicken, we spent 2021, well, doing more of the same: leveling up our bread-making skills, buying a cast iron skillet (or two), and learning how to make Michelin-worthy meals right at home (thanks to far-from-intimidating recipes by Ina Garten, Martha Stewart and more). Over this past year, we also embraced our own, respective cultures through food — also known as heritage cooking. It was an experimental — and educational — year, to say the least, and next year won’t be any different.

According to food experts, the 2022 food trends not only include learning how to craft elaborate cakes, but we’ll also continuing the heritage cooking trend by embracing our roots through food. We’re also embracing an array of spices, like chutney, chamoy and chicory; improving on our gut health via postbiotics; experimenting with different types of charcuterie boards; and more.

Ancestral eats

According to Pinterest, heritage cooking will continue on through 2022.

“This year, Gen X and Boomers will say goodbye to over-the-top eating experiences and embrace their roots (or somebody else’s!),” the “Pinterest Predicts 2022″ report states.

More specifically, traditional Norwegian recipes, authentic Filipino recipes, traditional Russian food, traditional South African recipes, and traditional Arabic food are all on the rise (up 120 percent, 35 percent, three-times, 150 percent, and two-times, respectfully).

Exploring the world — through food

According to Premier Protein’s OnePoll study, Americans are looking to explore international flavors next year — specifically mango (36 percent), red bean (31 percent), teaberry (30 percent), black sugar (25 percent) and matcha (24 percent).

“Consumers are looking to step outside of their comfort zone and try new flavors to stay motivated with their health and wellness goals and please their ever-curious palate,” Nick Stiritz, Director of Marketing at Premier Protein, tells SheKnows, “just one of the many reasons that people may be looking to explore international flavors next year.”

Tastewise, an AI-powered data platform food brands use to make smarter, more informed decisions, also reports increased interest in Latin American, Caribbean and Indian regional cuisines. According to Tastewise’s “2022 Trend Prediction Report,” the fastest growing Indian, South American and Caribbean dishes include rogan josh, mofongo, and hallaca, respectively.

“With global events prompting unpredictable shifts in travel restrictions, people are using the kitchen to explore different cultures — and are diving deep into regional cuisines,” Tastewise reports.

Good gut health

Believed to reduce inflammation, boost metabolism and improve your immune system, postbiotics are on the rise. According to the aforementioned Tastewise report, searches for postbiotics is up more than 2,000 percent over the past two years.

“Postbiotics join ‘pre’ and ‘pro’ to support start-to-finish gut health,” the report states.

Cool and unusual cakes

Step aside basic batches of cupcakes — gravity-defying cakes are taking over in 2022.

“People will craft elaborate cakes to express whatever mood they’re in, from gravity-defying tiers to bubble and 3D cakes,” Pinterest reports. “This trend is especially popular among Millennials, Gen X and Boomers.”

According to Pinterest, gravity-defying cake ideas are up 70 percent, bubble cake ideas are up 55 percent, and 3-D cake ideas are up 60 percent.

“Cakes are a classic for a reason! You feel special baking them. You feel even more special eating them. Now, I’m experimenting with new, unexpected versions like bubble cakes or cakes piled high with wacky colors and extra tiers,” Scott Can Eat, award-winning UK-based food and travel creator, tells Pinterest.

Goodbye, cronuts; hello, croffles

Cronuts, who? In 2022, South Korean-based croffles will be all the rage, per Yelp.

“Yelpers are always on the lookout for the newest in food innovations, and croffles bring together two breakfast favorites: croissants and waffles,” Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis tells SheKnows. “Naturally, this hybrid treat stirred up a lot of excitement when it popped up on the food scene, and people looked to Yelp to find where to try this croissant-waffle mash-up.”

According to Yelp’s “The Food & Dining Trends of 2022” report, searches are up more than 1,500 percent. Not far behind? Searches for calic bread, a garlic and cheese sourdough (up more than 1,200 percent).

Charcuterie boards, but make them bite-size — and boozy

Charcuterie boards are going nowhere in 2022. Instead, ALDI predicts we’ll see six big charcuterie trends next year, including melted cheese boards (think fondue pots), wellness boards (like vegan, dairy-free and plant-based boards), kid-friendly boards (fruits and veggies, please!), reimagined salad bars (a.k.a. veggie-loaded boards), pickle platters (including pickled veggies and fruits), and French fries boards. But our favorite charcuterie trend has to be the wine-paired mini charcuterie boards.

According to ALDI’s charcuterie board expert, Sarah Tracey (sommelier and founder of The Lush Life), mini boards should feature ingredients that pair perfectly with your favorite bottle of wine. Her favorite is pinot noir.

“Since this is a lighter red, I stuck with semi-soft, milder cheeses and more delicate meats that won’t overpower the wine,” Tracey tells us.

Afternoon tea = the new happy hour

Per Pinterest, more people will replace post-work cocktails with afternoon tea next year. Not only are searches for “tea party aesthetic” and “drinking tea pose” climbing across all age groups, but searches for “vintage tea party” and butterfly pea tea are also up by 70 percent.

“Drinking tea isn’t new, but I’m starting to see tea time as a whole mood this year,” food blogger Between Spoonfuls tells Pinterest. “You plan a date around pastel strawberry milk tea or splurge a little more for the teddy bear-shaped glass bottles. It’s about more than just sipping tea now.”

