Treat Yourself With Giada De Laurentiis’ New 20-Minute, Vegetarian Pasta Recipe

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Giada De Laurentiis’ pasta recipes. No, seriously, if you need pasta to satisfy the whole family or a quick one to satiate the hungry little ones, chances are that she has the perfect recipe to go with it. And this time around, she has the perfect, flavorful pasta for and after the holiday season.

On Dec 22, De Laurentiis posted a jaw-droppingly gorgeous photo of a new pasta recipe we’re dying to get our hands on to her page @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “This colorful landscape of veggies and antipasti goes by the name “Insalata Di Rinforzo,” a traditional Italian Christmas dish in Naples. “Rinforzo” translates to “reinforcement,” because it was custom to keep reinforcing the salad with more antipasti and cauliflower as it got eaten.”

De Laurentiis’ pasta recipe takes literally 20 minutes to create, from start to finish ― we’re not joking. With a prep time of 10 minutes and a cook time of 10 minutes, this pasta recipe will be done in a flash.

Whether you’re a novice or an expert, making this flavorful pasta will be a breeze ― and soon be a staple for family gatherings. Made with a little under a dozen ingredients, you only need some basics like cauliflower, baby corn, and bell peppers, to name a few.

Get De Laurentiis’ Insalata Di Rinforzo recipe on her website here.

And if your belly is still wanting more of De Laurentiis' yummy recipes, then maybe it's time to treat yourself to one more gift: her cookbook called Half Baked Harvest Super Simple on Amazon.

