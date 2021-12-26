Martha Stewart’s Two-Step Eggnog Recipe Will Have You & Your Guests Feeling The Holiday Spirit All Over Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One thing we fantasize about after we see that first flurry is that the eggnog will undoubtedly be in stock again at our local grocery stores. Like pumpkin spice drinks, eggnog comes around for a way too short period of time and we need to snag as much as possible before the season ends. And with this Martha Stewart classic recipe, we’ll make the best eggnog for our upcoming party that’ll have guests fantasizing about next year’s eggnog restock.

On Dec 24, Stewart posted a delicious snapshot of her world-famous eggnog recipe with the caption, “When she published this recipe in her first book, Entertaining, @marthastewart48 wrote that this eggnog was “so rich it needs no accompaniment.” This original recipe is made with plenty of bourbon, cognac, dark rum, heavy cream, and a dozen eggs—good thing it serves a crowd.”

This two-step recipe has been a fan-favorite for nearly three decades, with people repeatedly making it for and after the holiday season. She first wrote about the recipe in her first-ever cookbook from 1982 called “Entertaining.” (That’s still available on Amazon, by the way!)

Now here’s the thing, this recipe can serve over 25 people. That’s right. If you have a lot of eggnog leftover and are in need of a unique drink for New Year’s Eve, then you can’t go wrong with this classic eggnog.

This comes with the usual for eggnog, but if you want to create it in a truly approved Stewart fashion, then you need the good stuff. For the bourbon, grab some Maker’s Mark, grab the Mount Gay for the dark rum, and save some Rémy Martin Grand Cru for the cognac ingredient.

And if you want some more mouth-watering desserts from Stewart, check out another Martha Stewart fan-favorite cookbook. The Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season is also available on Amazon.

