Peppermint Bark Lovers Will Go Nuts for Aldi’s Newest Frozen Treat

There are a lot of reasons why we love Aldi. They release new, seasonal foods every month, so there’s always something exciting in stores, and they have great deals on the basics, too. But our favorite time of year to shop at Aldi has to be November and December, when they roll out all of their holiday goodies. One of our favorite treats has finally returned to the store, just in time for Christmas, and you may be able to find it in an Aldi near you: it’s their Peppermint Bark ice cream.

The ice cream was spotted by the Instagram account AldiFavoriteFinds, who put out the signal. Belmont Ice Cream’s Peppermint Bark is a peppermint flavored ice cream that’s dotted throughout with pieces of peppermint flavored bark. It’s creamy, rich, minty, and tastes just like the holidays.

Even better? This ice cream is super affordable. Prices vary, but it’s often found for less than $2, which is an incredible deal for ice cream this good.

It’s delicious on its own, but in the comments on the Instagram post, some people had ideas for how to make it even better. “Smash some choco-peppermint cookies in there too,” recommended one, while another said “If you’re not pouring hot fudge on this, you’re doing it wrong.”

Aldi does sell mini peppermint sandwich cookies, so why not get a box of those and some hot fudge, to make yourself a festive little ice cream sundae?

But our vote for best use of Aldi’s Peppermint Bark ice cream is a riff on Martha Stewart’s ice cream pie. Use crushed peppermint chocolate sandwich cookies and butter to make a no-bake pie crust, add a layer of whole peppermint chocolate sandwich cookies on top, and then pile on the softened peppermint bark ice cream. Smooth it out, then freeze the pie until firm. Your holiday guests will be begging for an invite to next year’s celebration, too.

Aldi’s Peppermint Bark ice cream is a seasonal specialty, so if you want to get your hands on some, head to the store soon to see if it’s in stock.

