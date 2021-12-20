Aldi Is Selling a Charcuterie Board Kit That Has Everything You Need to Create the Perfect Holiday Appetizer

Charcuterie boards are life — and no grocer knows this better than ALDI that has, year after year, sold increasingly elevated charcuterie board kits. And this year’s no exception.

Around this time last year, ALDI introduced a charcuterie board kit that practically flew off shelves — and for good reason. The product had everything you needed to quickly assemble a quick and delicious charcuterie board, from crackers and olives to two types of meat and cheese. But this year, the grocer has stepped up their charcuterie board kit game — and ALDI shoppers are rightfully freaking out over the affordable kit comprised of must-have charcuterie board accoutrements.

“I was so excited to find this board kit and antipasti platter!!” writes Aldi Made Me Do It on Instagram. “I can’t wait to make a Christmas board!”

One of the grocer’s limited-edition ALDI Finds this week, the Specially Selected Charcuterie Board Kit is the ultimate kit that includes everything you need to round out your next charcuterie board. For $9.99, the accoutrements kit includes dried apricots, Deglet Noor dates, whole natural almonds, cinnamon apple slices, and dark chocolate almonds. According to the box, the kit pairs well with prosciutto and goat cheese; so, don’t forget to pick up those items at ALDI, too.

Want more? ALDI’s also selling an Antipasti Platter this year that includes grilled marinated mushrooms, grilled artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, stuffed green olives and kalamata tapenade. It’ll only set you back $5.99, too.

“Follow the 3, 3, 3, 3, rule: 3 cheeses, 3 meats, 3 starches and 3 sweets for a better board,” advises Sarah Crawford, founder of Foodtography School and one of ALDI’s Charcuterie Board of Directors.

Don’t forget the board, either! Amazon sells plenty of cheese boards, but our favorite is Hearthford’s white marble and acacia wood serving board.

“Stick to a color palette. For a festive board, incorporate seasonal colors for cohesiveness,” says fellow ALDI Charcuterie Board of Directors member Rosalynn Daniels.

