Costco Is Selling a Dupe of That TikTok-Famous Ice Maker for Under $100

Remember earlier this year when a certain ice maker went viral on TikTok? The gadget — the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker — was shared (and reshared) on the social media site for its ability to make soft, crunchy nugget ice. And since, not only has the term #nuggetice has racked up nearly 25 million views on TikTok, but the ice maker has also amassed thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. The downside, though? The GE ice maker isn’t exactly cheap: They cost about $500 each. That’s why when we spotted a dupe of the TikTok-famous ice maker at Costco for a mere fraction of the price, we were quick to add it to our virtual cart.

Available online at Costco’s website for $99.99, the Frigidaire Portable Self Cleaning Ice Maker is a popular device among the retail warehouse’s shoppers. Boasting a 2-pound ice basket capacity, the dupe might be smaller in size, but it can churn out nearly 30 pounds of ice in 24 hours. Plus, the ice maker also features a self-cleaning function.

“You will always have enough ice for celebrations and get-togethers with the sleek and compact ice maker,” the product description states.

The best part is the Frigidaire ice maker is currently on sale for $10 off. But hurry, because the sale is valid through today.

No Costco membership? No problem. You can always spend more and pick up the popular GE ice maker, which is still available on Amazon.

“Best of all, it makes that perfect ice we all love. It makes soft, chewable, small, nuggets. We are completely delighted with the quality of the ice,” one reviewer raves.

