Martha Stewart Revealed What Ingredient You Need to Add For Perfect Shortbread Cookies

The decorations are up, the holiday movies are on repeat, but we’re missing one thing: the smell of festive cookies. Don’t worry, though, because Martha Stewart has a delicious shortbread recipe that anyone can remake. And apparently, if you add some rice flour, it’ll be the best shortbread cookies you’ve ever had.

On Dec 17, Stewart posted a video originally from her PBS show, showing the process of how to make some delicious shortbread cookies. She posted it with the caption “A touch of rice flour is the secret to perfectly crisp shortbread. With such a short ingredient list, it’s important to use the best-quality salted butter you can find.”

Martha’s Scottish Shortbread cookies are the perfect treat for any festive party, especially since it’s such an easy recipe to recreate. With only five ingredients, you only need simple touches like unbleached all-purpose flour, rice flour, and sugar, to name a few.

The four-step process can be made by a novice or a cookie expert. Anyone who wants to take part can join in the festive, sweet fun!

Now, in order to complete the gorgeous cookies, you’re going to need some decorative shortbread tins. Luckily, Amazon has some adorable ones that’ll come before Dec 25.

If you want to stick to the more circular pan, you can opt for this Nordic Ware Snowflake pan on Amazon.

Nordic Ware Disney Frozen 2 Snowflake Shortbread Pan $30.59, originally $36.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

You can also try out this more traditional Shortbread pan.

Nordic Ware English Shortbread Pan $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Get Martha’s Scottish Shortbread recipe here.

And if you want some more mouth-watering, fruity snacks from Stewart, check out Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season also available on Amazon.

Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season $20.59, originally $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

