Giada De Laurentiis’ Spiced Gelato Recipe Is The Perfect Christmas Morning Snack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Instead of your typical black coffee to wake you up on Christmas morning, indulge in a Giada De Laurentiis original. Treat yourself to a holiday twist on a classic Italian treat: a Cinnamon Ginger Affogato.

On Dec 17, De Laurentiis posted a mouth-watering shot of an “affogato” and we’re already planning on making it this Christmas morning. She posted it to her page @thegiadzy with the caption, “We already love an affogato (aka, gelato drowned in espresso) and this festive spin with warm spices is perfect for the season. Get the #recipe by tapping the profile link!”

De Laurentiis’ spin on a classic Italian dessert is full of holiday spices such as fresh ginger, cloves, and cinnamons sticks, to name a few. For the espresso to drown it all in, you only need three ingredients. And if you want to get a little fun with it, you can add some hazelnut liqueur.

The three-step holiday treat only takes around half an hour to make and let’s face it: the thought of curling up on the couch, watching the kids open their presents while sipping this recipe sounds like heaven. And you can make one for the kiddos (minus the alcohol and espresso, of course — just add a sweet drink they love!)

Get the Cinnamon Ginger Affogato recipe here.

If you’re craving more of De Laurentiis’ decadent recipes, check out one of her first cookbooks, Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes that’s currently available on Amazon Kindle.

