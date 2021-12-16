Trisha Yearwood Makes Leftover Rotisserie Chicken the Star Of Her Delicious Loaded Pizza Recipe

The most fun you can have in the kitchen? Making homemade pizzas. There really are no rules when it comes to baking a fresh pizza pie at home. Want to infuse the dough with a variety of herbs and spices? Do it. Want to toss every topping under the sun atop the pie? Make your dreams come true. Or, in the case of Trisha Yearwood, want to mix different sauces to create a tangy, backyard BBQ-inspired pizza sauce? Yes, please.

One of Yearwood’s most popular dishes has to be her Loaded Pizza. Featured on an episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on the Food Network, the dish not only mixes barbecue sauce with marinara sauce, but the pizza is also loaded with a variety of meats and veggies — including leftover rotisserie chicken.

“The sauce, it’s pretty amazing,” Yearwood says. “You’ve got the BBQ and the marinara — and it is fantastic.”

To make Yearwood’s Loaded Pizza, gather your meats, cheeses, veggies and your store-bought pizza dough. (Yep, making this pizza is going to be that easy.) Once you set your oven to 475 degrees — with a rack slide into the lowest rung — you’ll also need to pull out a heavy, rimmed half-sheet pan and drizzle it with a couple tablespoons of oil.

Now, you’re probably wondering why the oven is set to such a high temperature — but according to Yearwood, this is imperative.

“You want a really hot oven when you’re cooking pizza because that’s what gives you that crispy crust and it keeps it nice and doughy on the inside, which is what you want,” she says.

Once you’ve stretched the dough across the pan, toss the rotisserie chicken in your BBQ sauce and marinara mixture.

Then, ladle on the mixture onto the pizza crush, followed by your cheeses and meats and veggies.

“This is going to go into the oven just until it’s brown and bubbly,” Yearwood says. “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be delicious.”

