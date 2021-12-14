Costco Is Selling a Giant Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Kit & It’s So Much Easier Than Making a Gingerbread House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always love the idea of making a gingerbread house, but if we’re being honest, we barely have the space to roll out cookie dough as it is, nevermind cookies that need to be large enough to act as a support system for an actual gingbread house. But nothing’s more fun than going to town on the decorations, a drizzle of icing here, a sprinkle there, a well-placed gumdrop over here. That’s why when we saw that Costco was selling a giant gingerbread cookie decorating kit, we knew we had to share the news.

Costco’s Giant Gingerbread Cookie Kit, spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds, is currently being sold for $8.79. It includes three giant gingerbread cookies, red icing, white icing, and rainbow gumdrops for decorating. The kit is not available on Costco’s website, so you’ll need a Costco membership at the ready for when you go to the store to stock up. You can also call your local Costco ahead of time and ask if they have item number 1602597 in stock.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, there’s still hope. We found several cute gingerbread decorating kits online, and they’re all easier than making an actual gingerbread house from scratch.

The mini gingerbread houses in Wilton’s kit are easy to decroate and assemble. The kit comes with four mini houses, three types of candy decoration, fondant, red and white icing, and an instruction sheet to help you get started.

Courtesy of Wilton.

Wilton Build it Yourself Mini Village Gingerbread Decorating Kit $25.26 Buy now Sign Up

If gingerbread isn’t your thing, but cookie decorating still sounds fun, then check out this Create a Treat Barbie Vanilla Cookie House. It features a chalet-style home that should be assembled then decorated with the included pastel explosion of edible decorations. It also includes eight Barbie cookies to decorate.

Courtesy of Create a Treat.

Create A Treat Barbie Vanilla Cookie Holiday Gingerbread House $34.99 Buy now Sign Up

Whatever option you choose, you can rest easy know it’s a hell of a lot easier than making a gingerbread house from scratch!

