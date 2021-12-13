Ina Garten Recommends This Sweet & Juicy Gift Box For The Holidays This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some people that are really hard to buy holiday gifts for. Extended family can be hard to pick presents out for, especially if you don’t want to spend a fortune on a house of five second cousins who never even send a card, and buying gifts for work aquaintances and casual friends can be difficult, too. Then there are the people who insist that they don’t need any more “stuff,” but who you know still expect a gift. Ina Garten has the most elegant, and most delicious, solution: gift them a box of sunny, juicy, California citrus.

Oranges are actually a traditional holiday treat. They were once a rarity in the northern hemisphere, so getting something from so far away to eat on Christmas was truly special (as was eating something so fresh and juicy in December).

These days, a crate of beautiful California oranges is still a fresh and delightful gift, and one that’s especially sweet for those you just can’t think of a gift idea for. Garten got her box of navel and cara cara oranges from The Sisters Market, a sister-owned and operated citrus farm.

There are other options if you’re seeking more variety. Hale Groves, based in Florida, offers navel orange and grapefruit combo boxes, for the perfect blend of sweet and tart.

If you love the idea of sending fresh fruit as a gift but want a citrus alternative, juicy Christmas pears are always another option. These are nothing like the sad pears you find at the grocery store – they’re sweet, juicy, and perfect for snacking and sharing.

We’re too tired to bake any more cookies, and trying to think of new gift ideas for the remaining 30 people we have to shop for is exhausting. Thanks to Ina Garten, we’re inspired to send out the gift of fresh fruit that can be enjoyed by entire households and offices alike.

