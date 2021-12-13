Costco Is Selling An Iconic British Dessert That Tastes Like Toffee & It’s Perfect For the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the holiday season, which means we’ve been baking up a storm. Cookies, mostly, and also cakes and other sweet confections, but if we’re honest, we’re starting to feel a little bit of baking burnout. And as for the cookies, well, we’ve pretty much had our fill at this point (we’ve tried all of Giada De Laurentiis’ and Martha Stewart’s best cookie recipes), and we’re looking for alternatives. That’s where Costco comes in. Not only is the Costco bakery section stocked with tons of delicious treats that you don’t actually have to cook, but you can find hidden gems throughout the store. The one we’re most excited to try is a dessert that was invented accross the pond: sticky toffee pudding.

Sticky toffee pudding is a British dessert that usually consists of a moist date cake drizzled in toffee sauce and served warm. It basically tastes like a butterscotch caramel dream. The Costco puddings, made by The Sticky Toffee Pudding Co, were spotted by CostcoHotFinds on Instagram. They’re sold in a two-pack for $13.99. So far, according to The Sticky Toffee Pudding Co’s Instagram, you can find their products in Canada on both the East and West coast, and they’ve expanded to Costco stores in Texas and the Bay Area in California, too.

Fans on Instagram seemed excited to try the dessert. “I haven’t had sticky toffee pudding in 30 years, may have to see if my Costco has it,” said one, while other comments included “that toffee pudding looks amazing,” “sticky toffee pudding is my favorite,” and “sticky toffee pudding is a NEED!”

If you have a Costco membership (and if you don’t, you should definitely sign up to take advantage of all of their holiday deals), there are a couple of options.

You can try making sticky toffee pudding from scratch, which involves making a sweet date cake and a sticky toffee sauce.

You could also try another ready-to-eat brand, like Aunty’s Delicious Sticky Toffee Steamed Puds, which are available on Amazon and will arrive before Christmas if you order soon.

However you get your hands on some, whether at Costco, Amazon, or by trying your hand at making them from scratch, you’ll be happy you tried sticky toffee pudding this holiday season.

