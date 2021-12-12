‘Always’ Please the Crowd With Giada De Laurentiis’ Spicy Go-To Appetizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis has saved our butts on more than one occasion when it comes to making our dinner party a success. And this new recipe is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.

On Dec 11, De Laurentiis posted a scrumptious snapshot of one of her top-favorite appetizers to her Instagram page, @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “When we’re brainstorming for an appetizer that is *always* a crowd-pleaser, this one is top of mind: bruschetta with ricotta, roasted cherry tomatoes, and a spicy Calabrian chili honey drizzled on top.”

De Laurentiis’ Ricotta Bruschetta with Sweet and Spicy Tomatoes is definitely a crowd-pleaser, and super easy to create behind-the-party scenes.

With a total time of only an hour and forty minutes, this delectable appetizer needs love and care for every part of it. From the tomatoes to the spicy honey to even the bruschetta, everything is an explosion of flavor. And not too many ingredients are needed — most can be found in your cabinets already such as olive oil, chili paste, kosher salt, and basil leaves to name a few.

This vegetarian delight needs only five steps to perfection, with a lot of it being mixing and drizzling.

Get the Ricotta Bruschetta with Sweet and Spicy Tomatoes recipe here.

And if you’re craving more De Laurentiis treats, maybe treat yourself to her newest cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out on Amazon.

Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out $19.48, originally $32.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

