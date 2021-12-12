Martha Stewart Added This Super Sweet Ingredient To Shake Up Your Typical Gingerbread Cookie Recipe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stay calm: Christmas is less than two weeks away.

We know, right? It’s crazy how quickly time has flown by, and we’ve barely made any holiday treats to toast the occasion and dinner parties. But don’t fret, Martha Stewart is here once again to show off an amazing gingerbread cookie recipe that’ll work for any holiday occasion.

On Dec 11, Stewart posted a mouth-watering photo of the most delicious, and festive, looking gingerbread cookies we’ve ever seen. She posted it with the caption, “In our December 2012 issue, a cottage at @marthastewart48’s Bedford farm was transformed into a magical woodland wonderland for her grandchildren, like a storybook come to life. Bears, deer, mushrooms, and lots of evergreens were incorporated throughout, from gingerbread cookies to handmade wool-and-felt stockings.”

With a total time of six hours, you can have literally over fifty gingerbread cookies for you and the entire family (and maybe even the family next door).

While these holiday treats need quite a bit of ingredients to make them into slices of heaven, it’s so worth it. It needs the usual: cinnamon, nutmeg, all-purpose flour — but Stewart is shaking things up by making honey a key ingredient in these updated cookies.

Not only that, but this recipe only takes three steps to make — so literally everyone can help out throughout the process.

Get the Honey-Spice Gingerbread Cookies recipe here.

