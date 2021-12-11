Everyone is Daydreaming About Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy, Goat Cheese Baked Pasta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you eat it nonstop or like to keep it as a holiday dish, pasta is a godsend. You can add so many sauces, there are so many types of noodles, spices, and so much more to create the perfect concoction — and Giada De Laurentiis’ Goat Cheese pasta may be one of our new favorites.

On Dec 10, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of the mouth-watering pasta to her story, with everyone agreeing on one thing — holy moly, that pasta looks amazing. She posted it with the caption, “It’s not a @giadadelaurentiis holiday dinner without baked pasta, and this one is a winner: goat cheese, half-moons of delicata squash, and a golden brown panko topping.”

De Laurentiis herself said for every holiday dinner, she always treats everyone to a baked pasta dish — and this may be our new go-to.

With a total cooking time of only an hour, this vegetarian baked pasta is something out of a dream. It only has three simple ingredients for the topping that give it that extra pow and texture.

As for the pasta itself, while there may be a bit more ingredients than one may be used to, it’s full of nothing but deliciousness. Some ingredients include goat cheese, mozzarella, shallots, red pepper flakes, and more.

Get the Baked Penne with Squash and Goat Cheese recipe here.

