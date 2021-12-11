Treat Yourself to One of Martha Stewart’s ‘Best’ Pie Recipes in Her Repertoire

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When anything rolls around: holidays, special occasions, or even a Tuesday where you want to feel extra fancy — Martha Stewart’s recipes are there. And this time, she upped the ante for holiday pies.

On Dec 9, Stewart posted a video of a delectable coconut cream pie. Stewart captioned the post of her throwback video, saying, “This isn’t any regular coconut cream pie! The filling includes coconut milk and sweetened shredded coconut for maximum flavor.”

Called the “Best Coconut Cream Pie,” this classic recipe claims to be “one of the best recipes” on the site, and soon in your very own repertoire. Now this recipe is not for the faint at heart, it’s for the bakers in your family (big or small) that want to get their hands in creating the new family go-to pie for the holidays.

With a prep and cooking time of a little under six hours, this is the pie to serve for holidays or special events — especially with the list of delicious ingredients. With sweetened coconut and pure vanilla extract, this pie is as sweet as it gets, from the filling to the crust. (It also uses some staples of Stewart’s — like her go-to unbleached flour.)

Get the Best Coconut Cream Pie recipe here.

And if you need some more cooking inspiration, check out Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts Baking Book on Amazon.

