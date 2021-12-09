Ina Garten’s Truffled Mac & Cheese Is an Easy, Yet Elegant Make-Ahead Dish

Who says make-ahead dishes can’t be simple to make and look elegant? Because in the case of Ina Garten‘s Truffled Mac and Cheese dish, it’s certainly both. Oh, and let’s not forget: It tastes delicious, too, thanks to the addition of not only white truffle butter but also the pound of shiitake and cremini mushrooms.

“This is a great dinner party dish,” Garten assures, “because it’s very casual, but it’s very elegant. People love it.”

To make Garten’s easy Truffled Mac and Cheese dish, you’ll need a slew of ingredients, including your standard mac ‘n’ cheese ingredients, like unsalted butter, cream sherry, pasta (cavatappi, to be specific), flour, whole milk, a couple different types of cheeses (extra-sharp cheddar and the aforementioned gruyere) and, of course, the truffle butter (Garten recommends D’Artagnan).

As far as equipment is concerned, you’ll want to pull out a large pot (to make your pasta); a large, 12-inch saute pan (to sauce your mushrooms in sherry); a large, 4-quart saucepan (to make your white truffle sauce and melt your cheeses); a food processor (to make your garlicky crumb topping); and a 10-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish (where you’ll combine all the ingredients and bake in the oven for 35 to 45 minutes).

“Who knew mac and cheese could be so elegant?” Garten asks. “[It’s] the best mac and cheese I’ve ever made.”

Get the recipe for Garten’s Truffled Mac and Cheese at Food Network.

