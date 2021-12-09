Costco’s Newest Bakery Item Is a Sweet Treat That Makes the Perfect Holiday Breakfast

Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, when you’ll want to fill up on good-for-you, high-protein foods. But during the holidays? Nah, ’tis the season to stock up on frosted, sugary, pull-apart, ready-to-eat sweets; and by that, we mean Costco’s Cinnamon Pull-A-Part bread that’s big enough to serve an entire ravenous army of family and friends. And lucky for us all, they’re finally back in stock at the cult-favorite warehouse retailer.

“Costco’s heavenly Cinnamon Pull-A-Part is back at the bakery and I’m ALL about it!!” writes Costco Buys on Instagram.

Available for just $6.99 each in Costco’s baked goods department, their Cinnamon Pull-A-Park bread serves 12 and features sweet dough dusted with brown sugar and cinnamon nestled underneath a generous layer of cream cheese icing.

“If you haven’t tried this yet you HAVE TO!” Costco Buys urges — and they’re not wrong.

Not only is this sweet treat perfect for serving at your next holiday gathering, but after a quick nuke in the microwave, it makes for an irresistibly delicious breakfast (on days when you’re not calorie counting, of course).

“Pull apart these tasty cinnamon treats! Every batch is made with sweet dough, brown sugar and cinnamon – and topped with cream cheese icing,” Costco writes.

That’s not all you’ll find at Costco’s bakery this month.

Costco’s also selling a treat tower stacked high with five gift boxes and loaded with 7 pounds of goodies, including sweet and savory snacks — from cheddar cheese popcorn, hazelnut toffee chocolate and dark chocolate pumpkin spice truffini, to s’mores style truffle cookies, European hazelnut chocolates, speculoos cookie bars and more.

And the best part? The nearly 3-foot-tall Kirkland Signature Holiday Tower, which makes for a great gift for everyone from co-workers to extended family, costs less than $50.

