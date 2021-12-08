Martha Stewart’s Best Holiday Cookie Recipes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cookie baking season is here, and this year, we’re not messing around. Sure, we have some store-bought cookie dough in the fridge as back up, but mostly, we’re looking to our baking idols for inspiration. We already took a look at some of Giada De Laurentiis’ best cookie recipes, and we’ll be buying cookies straight from Ina Garten herself this year, but now it’s time for the chef who literally wrote the book on cookies: Martha Stewart. From classic sugar cookies with a twist to chocolate hazelnut cookies that look like something from a Parisian bakery, Martha Stewart’s best Christmas cookie recipes are utterly giftable (but we won’t blame you if you keep them all for yourself!).

Pistachio Wreath Cookies

These 5-ingredient shortbread cookies are cut into wreath shapes, then are topped with icing, sprinkles, and crushed pistachios to complete the look.

Caramel-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

These jumbo chocolate chip cookies have a secret: they’re filled with caramel, which gets gooey and chewy in the middle when the cookies are baked.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Cereal Bars

In this take on millionaire’s shortbread, Stewart swaps shortbread for Rice Krispie treats, and adds peanut butter to the caramel layer. You’ll want to make a double batch.

Pumpkin Spice Whoopie Pies

Soft and pillowy pumpkin spice cookies are filled with a pillowy cream cheese frosting to make these craveable sweets.

Spiced Cacao Cookies

These cookies use cacao powder, not cocoa powder, for an earthier flavor that pairs well with warming spices.

Molasses Ginger Crisps

If you love both gingersnaps and molasses cookies, then this hybrid Christmas cookie recipe from Martha Bakes should skyrocket to the top of your must-try list.

Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

These chocolate chip cookies are anything but boring. They’re made using sourdough starter discard and browned butter, to make a cakey, nutty cookie that’s filled with chocolate chunks.

Grapefruit Black and White Cookies

Classic New York-style black and white cookies look great, but if we’re being honest, sometimes the flavor can be bland. That’s not the casy with these rosy black and pink cookies, which have a burst of grapefruit flavor in each bite.

Hazelnut-Crusted Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

This decadent recipe comes from the book Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection. It features thin chocolate wafer cookies stuffed with a rich hazelnut cream, and then they’re rolled in toasted chopped hazelnuts.

Gingerbread Christmas Tree Cookies

Make Stewart’s basic gingerbread cookie recipe, then decorate them to perfection to look like Christmas trees using gel-color tinted icing.

Chai-Spiced Snowball Cookies

Similar to Mexican wedding cookies and Russian tea cakes, Stewart’s snowballs are made unique with an infusion of warming spices and Darjeeling tea.

