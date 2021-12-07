This Costco Treat Tower With 7lbs Of Goodies Is The Perfect Last Minute Holiday Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the time of year when buying Christmas presents has reached a make or break timeframe. It’s getting a little late to order online, but the stores are emptying out faster than ever thanks to supply chain issues, so when we see a great deal on a gift in stores, we’ve got to take advantage of it. That’s how we felt when we saw a recent post by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds. They spotted a huge Christmas gift at Costco that’s perfect for co-workers, extended family, or that one friend who really, really likes to snack, and it’s less than $50.

It’s the Kirkland Signature Holiday Tower, a nearly 3-foot tall tower made up of five pretty gift boxes that are packed with goodies, seven pounds in total, for just $49.99.

Inside, you’ll find a selection of sweet and savory seasonal snacks including: cheddar cheese popcorn, honey butter popcorn, hazelnut toffee chocolate, dark chocolate pumpkin spice truffini, s’mores style truffle cookies, cinnamon toast popcorn, mint creme truffle cookies, European hazelnut chocolates, double chocolate crisps, praline pecans, speculoos cookie bars, and tuxedo cookie bars.

It’s way better than the generic snack tins you find at the drugstore (though Amazon has some tasty treat towers, too), and the popcorn and truffle flavor choices are totally on point.

You can gift the entire tower to a group (that’s why we love this as an office gift, or as a gift to a branch of your extended family with lots of hungry mouths to feed during the holidays), or split it up and gift each box to a different person.

Costco does have a lot of different treat tower type gifts available on their website, but it looks like this specific version is only available in stores. Get your membership card ready to do some shopping!

