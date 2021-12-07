The New York Times Just Revealed Their Most Popular Recipes of 2021 & Number 1 Only Requires 4 Ingredients

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Another year is almost at an end, and it seems like it was another one where most of us cooked at home more often than ever before. We scoured the internet for recipes, ever thankful for the likes of Giada De Laurentiis and Ina Garten for guiding our hand through weeknight dinner madness and long and leisurely weekend cooking projects. But it seems like we also might all be just a little burnt out on cooking fancy, elaborate recipes (and doing all of those dishes). Our evidence? The New York Times just released their most popular recipes of 2021, and the number one recipe is a 4-ingredient breakfast dish. Yes, really.

The number one recipe on The New York Times this year? Extra-Creamy Scrambled Eggs from cookbook author and recipe developer J. Kenji López-Alt. His recipe was inspired by Mandy Lee from Lady & Pups.

The secret to the recipe is definitely unconventional. First, you make a starch slurry with water and corn starch (you can use potato starch or tapioca starch for even more tender results). Then, you add in a few cubes of cold butter, the eggs, and some salt.

The egg, butter, and starch mixture is scrambled in melted butter for just a couple of minutes, until the eggs are set to your liking. The starch in the eggs ensure they stay creamy, so that even when they’re set, they won’t be hard or dry.

It’s not the sort of recipe we would have thought would reach number one in The New York Times, but this is the year when lots of us decided to perfect the basics, either out of a genuine desire to perfect our cooking techniques, or because we got sick of cooking the 15-ingredient recipes we fell in love with in 2020.

You can see all of the top recipes of 2021 on The New York Times here.

