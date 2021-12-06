Legendary Chef Wolfgang Puck Just Shared His Favorite Chocolate With the World & It’s Perfect For Holiday Baking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When famous chefs tell us about their favorite things, we listen. Ina Garten, with her recommendations for really good vanilla (Nielsen-Massey, of course) and timeless enameled cast iron (hello, Le Creuset) has never steered us wrong, and Gordon Ramsay’s endorsement of these non-stick HexClad pans is basically as good as gold in our opinion. So when legendary chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck shared his favorite chocolate brand in a recent TikTok, we knew we had to stock up on it for holiday baking season.

The chocolate in question? A gigantic, 10-pound bar of Guittard chocolate, that Puck jokingly says will last him a week. Yes, you can get bars this big on Amazon, but if you don’t want to use your “big hammer” to smash it up, like the self-proclaimed “Wolfgang Wonka,” you can find it in smaller quantities too.

Puck says that he’s using an 87% cocoa bar, but we couldn’t find Guittard chocolate with that percentage on Amazon or on Guittard’s website. Instead, this 4-pack of 70% cocoa bittersweet chocolate baking bars is our top pick. It’s got the same intense cocoa flavor of higher percentages, but with an added light sweetness that makes it pair well with baked goods like cookies.

Many cooks recommend using chopped baking chocolate bars in cookies and other baked goods rather than chocolate chips, which are designed to hold their shape even after being heated. Chopped chocolate, on the other hand, melts more easily, adding an extra boost of cocoa flavor to your cookies, brownies, and more.

That being said, if you’re after easy, then you’re in luck. Puck’s favorite chocolate brand also sells chocolate chips, which you can get on Amazon and can probably find even at your local well-stocked grocery store.

Now that your baking cupboard is loaded with fine chocolate, what are you waiting for? It’s time to start cooking.

