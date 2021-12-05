Giada De Laurentiis’ Winter-Themed Sugar Cookies Are Perfect For Any Occasion & Give Us So Much Nostalgia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying how delicious — and honestly, hypnotizing — Giada De Laurentiis’ unique recipes are. From quick pasta recipes to sumptuous desserts, we can’t get enough — especially when it’s a new cookie recipe.

On Dec 4, De Laurentiis posted a picture of the scrumptious, sugar-coated cookies to her Instagram @giadzy with the caption, “We love this melt-in-your-mouth, powdered-sugar-coated cookies! We know them as “Italian Wedding Cookies,” but they go by *many* names – what do you call them?”

And it appears almost everyone had a name for them. Fans everywhere commented what they called them such as “Mexican Wedding Cookies,” “Kourambiedes,” “Walnut Balls,” “Snowballs,” “Russian Tea Cakes,” and one fan even said, “The cookies grandma used to make.” So it’s pretty clear, it has a cult favorite around it.

It’s no wonder these classic cookies are used for many weddings and grandmas everywhere. With a total time of only 30 minutes, anyone in your family can make these cookies.

With a healthy mixture of common ingredients like unsalted butter and more luxurious ingredients like almond flour, these cookies will undoubtedly satisfy any palette. And as a bonus, they’re vegetarian — seriously, almost everyone in the family will rave about these.

Get Giada’s Italian Wedding Cookies recipe at her website, Giadzy.

And if you’re still craving more of De Laurentiis’ delicious meals, check out one of her first cookbooks, Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes on Amazon Kindle.

