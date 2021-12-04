Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Time to Revamp Your Go-To Gingerbread Cookie Recipe With Martha Stewart’s Molasses & Ginger Cookies

Instead of your typical gingerbread houses, time to spice things up with one of Martha Stewart’s classic recipes: her Molasses-Ginger Crisps. Made with three kinds of ginger (ground, fresh, and three guesses what the last one is), these cookies are so the holiday treat your family needs to get into the holiday spirit.

On Dec 3, Stewart posted a video from her Martha Bakes segment, where she made these sinfully sweet cookies. She posted it with the caption, “Boasting three kinds of ginger (ground, crystallized, and fresh). These molasses-ginger crisps are packed with flavor.”

Along with ginger, it’s a pretty basic recipe with ingredients like kosher salt, unbleached all-purpose flour, and obviously, molasses.

The four-step routine has people excitedly preheating their ovens already for these treats. Taking less than two hours to create, it’s the perfect family bonding activity with a delicious treat at the end. And if you don’t eat it all in one go, don’t worry. The cookies can be stored either in airtight containers unrefrigerated for up to two days and up to one month in the freezer.

Get the recipe for Molasses-Ginger Crisps. And if you’re looking for a perfect combination, Stewart and her team recommend pairing it with their Espresso Ice Cream.

And like always, having only one of Stewart’s recipes just isn’t enough. If you need some inspiration, check out Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts Baking Book on Amazon.

Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts Baking Book $20.97 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

