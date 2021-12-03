Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Chocolate Cake Needs Deserves a Spot on Your Holiday Menu

In search of a chocolatey dessert that’s simultaneously light, airy and fudgy? Look no further than Giada De Laurentiis‘ Giadzy Instagram, which recently featured a flourless cake that ticks all three boxes. And the best part, the celebrity chef, TV host and New York Times bestseller’s Torta Caprese recipe takes just 15 minutes to prep.

“The one, the only… the torta caprese,” De Laurentiis writes on Instagram. “This Italian flourless chocolate cake is a chocolate lover’s dream.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Described as a “quintessential dessert” in Capri by De Laurentiis, the torta caprese is a traditional Italian cake that’s made with chocolate and almond flour. It’s a simple recipe, really, that requires very few ingredients: chocolate, butter, eggs, sugar, and the aforementioned almond flour and chocolate. De Laurnetiis’ recipe, specifically, calls for 63% bittersweet chocolate chips, unsalted butter, and pure vanilla extra, as well as confectioners’ sugar for dusting.

To make De Laurentiis’ torta caprese, melt your chocolate with butter in a double broiler. If you don’t have one already, they’re easy to find or assemble. You can either purchase one, like Farberware’s double broiler.

Or, you can buy a stainless steel double boiler pot to insert right into a large pot you already have at home.

Stainless Steel Double Boiler Pot $8.69 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Next, mix together your egg whites with granulated sugar, followed by the egg yolks. Then, stir in the chocolate mixture, almond flour and vanilla. Fold in your whipped whites, and pour the mixture into a 9-inch springform pan. Bake for about 40 minutes.

Nordic Ware Springform Pan $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“Wait ’til it completely cools before you dust the top with powdered sugar,” De Laurentiis advises. “You can top with cocoa powder if you want, or you can make it snow … with a little bit of powdered sugar. I’ll say this, Jade prefers the powdered sugar over the cocoa powder — so that’s why we do powdered sugar.”

“Make it for any holiday gathering — it’ll be a fast favorite,” De Laurentiis writes.

Get the full recipe at Giadzy.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: