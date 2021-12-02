Try the 5-Ingredient Pasta Giada De Laurentiis Calls a ‘Hug in a Bowl’

That five-course Thanksgiving meal might be a week behind us at this point, but the holiday has only kickstarted our craving for hearty, home-cooked, comfort food dishes. And the latest we can’t wait to try this week is Giada De Laurentiis‘ five-ingredient Pasta Alla Gricia. The creamy dish combines al dente linguine pasta with salty applewood smoked bacon and two types of cheese. The best part? It takes just half an hour to make, making it the ideal weeknight dinner.

To start, pull out a skillet — and a large one, at that, because it’s in this pan that you’ll combine all of the ingredients in the end. One of our favorite, more affordable options is Lodge’s 12-inch nonstick skillet.

Now you’re ready to cook.

First, fry the diced bacon until the fat is rendered and the bacon crispy. This process takes about 20 minutes; and once done, drain the bacon fat from the pan — but not all of it! Keep 2 tablespoons.

Next, cook your pasta in a large pot of boiling water. But don’t follow the package directions; instead, cook the pasta for two minutes less than directed, De Laurentiis advises. Now, return to your skillet and add one cup of pasta to it, cooking the bacon in the fat and water mixture on medium heat. Add the pasta and your cheeses, and cook until the sauce thickens.

“Pasta Alla Gricia is one of Rome’s famous pasta dishes, and it’s like a hug in a bowl,” De Laurentiis writes on Instagram. “Just 5 ingredients total makes this one easy, comforting dinner for cold weather days.”

Get the full recipe at Giadzy.

