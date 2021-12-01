Martha Stewart’s Cacao Spice Cookies Are So Good, You Won’t Want to Swap Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, it seems like we end up making the same assortment of cookies for our holiday cookie swap. There’s always some sort of iced sugar cookie, we always do a chocolate chip cookie, and we’ll occassionally throw in something fruity. But this year, we want to shake things up. We’ve already been inspired by some of Giada De Laurentiis’ holiday cookie recipes, and now Martha Stewart has joined the fray with a cookie that combines chocolate and spice in a way that’s so irresistible, you might not actually want to give them away.

Stewart’s spiced Cacao Cookies are made with cacao powder, not cocoa powder. It’s a subtle difference, but cacao powder has a lighter flavor, letting the spices shine through.

The cacao powder is mixed with cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves, all of which blend together to create an intoxicatingly fragrant cookie. You’ll be left wondering why you wasted so many years on bland sugar cookies instead – yeah, we said it!

Another thing we love about this recipe is that it’s less messy than roll-and-cut cookies, and less sticky and more neat-looking than drop cookies. The dough is rolled into a log, chilled, and then sliced into perfect rounds.

After the cookies come out of the oven, half of each gets glazed with an icing made from coconut milk and confectioner’s sugar. Then, a sprinkle of toasted coconut down the center of each cookie completes the look and adds even more flavor.

If you’re tired of the same boring cookie swap recipes year after year, this is one Martha Stewart cookie recipe you’ve got to try. But a fair warning – they’re so good, you might not actually want to swap them at the cookie swap.

